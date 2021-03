Who Wants A ‘Normal’ Shaped Cushion Anyway?

This, however, is a pre-pandemic assessment. And as with literally everything in the last year or so, how we see decorative pillows – and what we want from them – has shifted. Soft furnishings in general have enjoyed a rise (and rise) in popularity but this is not down to a search for comfort alone: curating a home’s aesthetic has become as important as finding pieces which are comfortable and comforting. After all, everyone who isn’t an essential worker has been confined to their home. How we feel in our home space, and the way it looks on social media and in the background of Zoom calls, has become more important than ever.