Who Wants A ‘Normal’ Shaped Cushion Anyway?

The result is that independent creatives, as well as some independent brands, have thrived over the past year by creating more sculptural soft furnishings. Unlike the accent cushions of recent years which have focused on bold patterns or textures, these pandemic-era pillows are twisted or crafted into unconventional shapes which make far more of a statement than your standard square. The new throw pillow feels like a cushion but looks nothing like it, taking the form of a squiggle, globe, cube, knot or even a freeform snake. And its popularity is booming, particularly on Instagram where more and more people are looking to support small and independent creators over big-name brands.