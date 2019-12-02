If you're lucky, you probably have someone in your life who loves to cook. Whether it's to save money, support a specific dietary requirement or bake their way out of a funky mood, these people show their love through the food we're lucky enough to share.
So what better time to return the favour with a gift that they'll really love...which isn't yet another cookbook? Ahead we've compiled our favourite kitchen gadgets for every type of home cook, from the new vegan to the weekend baker to the colourful maximalist. Best of all? Everything's under £50.