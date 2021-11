The New Kindle Paperwhite Almost Feels Better Than Reading A Real Book

The Kindle Paperwhite launched in three different options: thewith 32GB, no ads, and wireless charging; the, with the option of ad-supported or without ads ; and lastly, theversion (for all the book-loving little ones in your life). They all feature a 6.8-inch display, an updated 10-week battery life, USB-C charging, and adjustable warm light to seamlessly switch from daylight to nighttime reading.I was sent the Signature Kindle, and right away I could tell how different this was from just reading on the iPad or any other tablet. The screen looks like paper. I'm not kidding. It doesn't feel or look like a screen at all. It's also incredibly, ridiculously lightweight. I can't compare it to older Kindle models, but the upgraded 6.9-inch screen feels like just the right size. The battery life more than lasted my almost 4-hour trip. It's been a day and it's still on 91%. When it's on rest mode, the screen displays the book cover of what you're currently reading, which is very cute.Of course, I still had some criticisms. While the Kindle is great for reading text-based books, and some graphic novels (like manga), it's not great when it comes to comic books or graphic novels that rely on colour, as the screen only displays in black and white. There was a moment when reading a graphic novel that the screen froze and I had to restart it. But that only happened once, so I'll forgive the little bug. The other negative aspect is that highlighting capabilities can only be done with Wi-Fi, which isn't a big deal unless you're travelling and have to be offline.All in all, though, I am beyond happy with my new Kindle. I feel excited about reading again! While there's an undeniable joy in going to the bookstore and picking up a physical book, that feeling has never helped me actually sit down and read it. The Kindle has achieved that, and I cannot recommend it enough.