Some parents are just trying to prove that they have it together. I fall into this category. I am trying to prove to myself, to my kids and to others that I am a good parent. I want my twins to have good memories of their childhood, being raised by a single parent, and birthdays are synonymous with that. I wish I could spoil my kids on their special day but I simply can’t afford to on such a grand scale. And so, recognising that other children's birthday parties will make me feel guilty, I remind myself that I do the best I can with what I have. Whether that means a cake and presents at home with my nearest and dearest, or a day trip to the aquarium. I know my kids will appreciate whatever I do because that is how I have raised them. The most important thing is that they have fun and feel loved.