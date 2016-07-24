Ring out the bells, velour tracksuits are set to have a revival. Yes, the track is back, and it's plusher than ever.



Let's, if you can bear to, rewind to the year 2002. You're busily applying your Juicy Tube lip gloss, whilst listening to Britney on your walkman and adjusting your obscenely priced Diesel jeans with embroidery on the bum. Then you see Amy, from next door, and she's wearing a Juicy Couture tracksuit in lemon yellow, and you quite literally cannot believe it. But then you graduated from puberty, mocked the tracksuit you begged your parents for Christmas and swore the garment from the deepest, darkest depths of your wardrobe would never, ever, return. Well, time to eat some humble pie.



"Hell fire!" you cry. Firstly, there's nothing to fear here, and secondly just suck it up and get on board. We all know that a little bit of bad taste = good taste. Right? It's time to re-wrap your head around Paris Hilton's noughties-uniform and accept that people change, and this time round it'll be good to you. We promise.



How do we know this? Well, firstly Rihanna wore a vintage Sean John one in March. We could stop there but we won't.