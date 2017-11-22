A "dream job" carries different criteria depending on who you ask. Some people value stable income and great benefits, while others are all about flexible hours and the freedom to be creative. For many millennials, the ideal career entails plenty of opportunity to see the world.
The options for jobs that let you travel for a living were a lot more limited back in the day: Becoming a flight attendant, or pilot, or a consultant, or teaching English abroad were some of the most viable options. Now, thanks to technology and the gig economy, many unconventional career paths have opened up for those who have the travel bug. Ahead, we've listed five exciting occupations — and their average income — that pay you to explore the world on someone else's dime.