So You Got Bad Vibes At The Job Interview — Now What?

Once the offer is made, you have negotiating power. This is something that so many of our Salary Story contributors don’t realise until much later in their careers. Kingston says you should use this and raise any concerns you have. “You can ask for a short call to finalise any details and use this as an opportunity to ask questions, e.g. ‘In the interview, it was mentioned that a member of the team was being very difficult to work with, please can you tell me more about this? Could you share how the team manages situations like this?’ Their response will either reassure you or perhaps make you reconsider accepting the role.” This can be nerve-wracking, but it’s perhaps the least risky time to query anything.