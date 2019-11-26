Jeffree Star Explains Those Hairs That Were Found In His Eyeshadow Palettes

hey jeffree, i love the #ConspiracyPalette but i was swatching “pig-ment” and found a hair like material in it. i just wanted to address the issue and hopefully get it resolved pic.twitter.com/q2bfrhitr4— kira (@debrowerkira) November 11, 2019
Here is a clip from the lab of how we press the eyeshadows. Moving forward my manufacturer will make sure this never happens again and have put in place several precautions and steps to avoid the ribbon issue. You all know how serious I take my company, thank you for listening ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/jtXRWjPBnl— Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) November 22, 2019
Hey everyone, it’s come to our attention that a few dozen people out of 1.1 million palettes produced, have a few ribbon fibers embedded in their products. The lab has done a full investigation & we found the issue. I pride myself on quality and fully apologize for this error 💯 pic.twitter.com/8Hn9ndzFsa— Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) November 22, 2019
Anyone that has ANY product issues with any JSC product, my customer service team is available Monday to Friday 💯 Palettes that were effected, we have sent out new ones and also given a full refund because that does not reflect how my brand should be represented.— Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) November 22, 2019