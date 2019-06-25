Jaclyn Hill Is Giving Every Person Who Bought Her Lipstick A Refund

This announcement comes after Hill sent out her lipsticks to five different labs for third-party testing, a process that she revealed cost her over $100,000. "We’ve reviewed the quality issues related to our So Rich Lipsticks & believe our production did not meet our brand standards," Jaclyn Cosmetics wrote on Twitter. "We’ll be issuing a full refund (inc. shipping charges) to everyone who purchased the product." The beauty influencer also said that she has a new team after cutting ties with the cosmetics lab that worked on her lipstick launch, which involved "many people [getting] fired."