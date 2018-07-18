Update: You may recall that, just about two years ago, beauty moguls and then-BFFs Jeffree Star and Kat Von D found themselves in a very public feud. And why? A lot of reasons, apparently, some of which we still don’t know because, well, we don’t actually know them. Stolen artwork, a man named BJ… at some point, everything got a bit out of hand.
After the initial friendship implosion back in 2016, the drama calmed down – or at least looked like it had — until this week. Reportedly, Von D still has some beef, and Star has plenty to say about it. As expected, both publicly aired their feelings while fans watched. All the latest details, ahead.
This story was originally published on 20th July 2016.
An ongoing feud between makeup entrepreneurs and former friends Kat Von D and Jeffree Star came to a head today, with Von D releasing an Instagram post and a tell-all video that documents the duo’s one-time friendship and explosive falling-out.
While this came out of nowhere for many fans, it appears as if tensions had been rising for months, according to a nearly 14-minute video posted by Von D. For Von D, the disintegration of her friendship with Star seems to have culminated in a text exchange that went down last week, in which Von D claimed she was working to advocate for a friend who created artwork for Star, but who allegedly never got paid. “I kindly ask you, Jeffree...all I ask is that you do the right thing,” Von D pleads in her video.
So how and when did it all go wrong? Here’s everything we know so far in timeline form. Click ahead to get all the juicy deets.