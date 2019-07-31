How I Deal With Jealousy As A Single Woman

Why them, and not me? I want that, why don’t I have that? Why do they have that and I don’t? Oh, and them too. And those guys. And them over there. Is it everyone? Is it everyone but me? Why does everyone but me have what I want? This is everyone, this is constant. Why can they have it, and I can’t? What’s wrong with me? Everyone has an awesome life, I want that life, I always try to get that life, but I can never get it, I can’t ever have it. What’s wrong with me?