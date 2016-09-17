A Load Of Jargon – In Art Form

Ever found yourself halfway through a term like “viral sensation” or “blue-sky thinking” and questioning whether you have in fact become the creative industry’s answer to David Brent? Well, the truth is we’ve all been there – falling victim to industry patois is par for the course. And that is exactly what inspired acclaimed set design duo Isabel + Helen in their latest installation as part of London Design Festival, dubbed 'A Load of Jargon'. The pair have been called upon by It’s Nice That to create five original artworks for the creative platform’s takeover of The Conran Shop’s store windows during the festival – and they’ve stepped up to the occasion brilliantly.
Each artwork takes as its starting point one industry catchphrase and playfully envisions it through design. All boast a sporting twist – a nod to the game-like nature of the commercial world perhaps. 'Thinking Cap' becomes an array of literal white baseball caps, bearing the term in black type, while an 'Easy Win' is symbolised by a basketball placed next to a knee-high-level hoop. There are also humorous nods to the superfluous nature of such expressions – 'Big Idea' is conveyed by a vast, slowing deflating rubber ball, while 'Next Steps' comprises an elevated set of bright green stairs, teetering on a thin white frame. The top and bottom steps perch on rotating cylinders, implying that they would be near impossible to climb.
“From game changers to influencers – jargon, a lazy man’s lingo, is ever-present in design communication and beyond. We wanted to create an installation where people could acknowledge and celebrate these strange quirks – no matter what their background” says It’s Nice That senior art director Jamie McIntyre on the aim of the display.
It’s Nice That are also hosting a series of events surrounding the installation, including drop-in risograph and screenprinting workshops with independent printing house Hato Press and South East Print Studio respectively, and an 'A Load of Jargon' party with music from Sugarhouse Records. The installation is open to the public from this Saturday September 17th. Don’t miss out on what is guaranteed to be a rich content experience.
