Yes, I love them. I love Riposte, which is aimed at women – usually a bad sign, as most seem to be there to make women feel inadequate – but it’s a very different type of female magazine, in that it provides such great content, which is refreshing. I really like Typical Girls too, which a friend picked up for me as he thought I'd like it. I also enjoy reading The Atlantic, which I really got into when I lived in Washington DC while working as a journalist there. The news and culture are spot-on – they've published some absolute gems such as "The Case for Reparations" by Ta-Nehisi Coates and "My Family's Slave" by Alex Tizon. I have a subscription, which is about 10 years too late but it's important to support real journalism, otherwise we are left with Dacre and Murdoch – scary. I also like the London Review of Books and recently read a great essay in there by John Lanchester called "Between Victoria and Vauxhall: The Election", which was brilliant. I love The New Yorker too, and art magazines that you can pick up years later and find something interesting that you didn’t spot before – Nka Journal of Contemporary African Art or Majestic Disorder. With Stance, we are really keen on showcasing different topics, or exploring regular stories but with unlikely narrators. These magazines are inspiring and informative, which feeds into a lot of our work.