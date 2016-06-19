It's the je ne sais quoi woman. It's the person at the bar who you purposefully sidle up next to to find out where she bought her jeans. It's the friend who, following each friend-date, always inspires you to spend way too much money during your next shopping trip. It's that person at work who always seems to be wearing the exact thing that's currently burning a hole in your online shopping cart. She's "that girl" — the one wearing an outfit you've never seen before, but is somehow so right and meant to be.

