An Astrologer Explains How She Responds To Skeptics

Where someone who doesn't read their horoscope regularly may naturally express confusion or general doubt if you mention you're an astrology devotee, a skeptic will tell you that you're flat-out wrong for doing so. They might go so far as to offer you their unsolicited opinion of whether astrology is "real" or not. Everyone is entitled to their own beliefs, but no one wants to feel like their interests are stupid or not valid — and thus the temptation to engage in a never-ending debate.