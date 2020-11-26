How Gen Z Are Capturing Christmas 2020

After all it has put us through, we might be tempted to consign 2020 to the history books. But as the year draws to a close and Christmas approaches, perhaps we should take the long view – there’s a solid chance that, one day, we’ll want to look back on these extraordinary times.
Christmas may look a little different this year – we might not be able to gather our families under one roof or meet our mates for festive cocktails – but we can still make memories that we return to again and again, and maybe even show the grandkids one day.
Using instax cameras, R29 asked six Gen Z photographers to capture what Giving Season means to them this year. Think cosy self-care rituals, wreath-making, celebrating new connections and revelling in family traditions. They’ll each select one photo to keep for themselves and one photo to give to someone they care about this Giving Season – an inexpensive yet thoughtful gift to be treasured for months and years to come.
When we can’t be with each other physically, instax prints are a comforting memento to share with those closest to us, not to mention a great way to capture an unforgettable Christmas. From colourful food spreads to striking portraits, click through to see Christmas through their eyes.