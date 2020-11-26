Story from Dedicated Features

How Gen Z Are Capturing Christmas 2020

Natalie Gil
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
After all it has put us through, we might be tempted to consign 2020 to the history books. But as the year draws to a close and Christmas approaches, perhaps we should take the long view – there’s a solid chance that, one day, we’ll want to look back on these extraordinary times.
Christmas may look a little different this year – we might not be able to gather our families under one roof or meet our mates for festive cocktails – but we can still make memories that we return to again and again, and maybe even show the grandkids one day. 
Using instax cameras, R29 asked six Gen Z photographers to capture what Giving Season means to them this year. Think cosy self-care rituals, wreath-making, celebrating new connections and revelling in family traditions. They’ll each select one photo to keep for themselves and one photo to give to someone they care about this Giving Season – an inexpensive yet thoughtful gift to be treasured for months and years to come.
When we can’t be with each other physically, instax prints are a comforting memento to share with those closest to us, not to mention a great way to capture an unforgettable Christmas. From colourful food spreads to striking portraits, click through to see Christmas through their eyes.

More from Books & Art

R29 Original Series