Meet jewellery designer and philanthropist Danielle Snyder.
Danielle's style is about as New York as a pizza slice and that's why we're so obsessed; red and white bandanas, deep-dug vintage denim, skinny jeans and an artillery of cocktail dresses to rival any girl's and, of course, an archive of fabulous jewellery.
Yes Danielle eschews effortless glamour 100% of the time, but beyond her love of the outdoors she's also very hands-on with her work as a designer. Raised with her sister Jodie in Florida, with a cardiologist father, she and her sister found themselves crafting DIY jewels at home with their father's surgical tools. After Danni and Jodie were separated by college, they reunited after graduating in NYC and started a full-blown, all-singing, all-sparkling jewellery brand: DANNIJO. Think velvet '90s chokers, sculptural silver earrings, stacking rings and bohemian draped necklaces.
Here's where things get really special. Since the brand's inception in 2008, DANNIJO has pledged to create more sustainable working and economic opportunities for women in underdeveloped countries. All of the DANNIJO packaging is handmade in Rwanda in partnership with Indego Africa. Danielle and Jodie were shortlisted on Inc Magazine's 30 Under 30: America's Coolest Entrepreneurs List and Danielle was named in Forbes '30 Under 30' in the Art and Style List. Not impressed enough already? You may well recognise Danielle from her Harpers video series, 'Conversation Pieces', in which she sat down with some of the world's most influential women, such as Misty Copeland, and put the world to rights.
Danielle's CV is as eclectic and assorted as her inimitable style: she's your number one girl for a vintage bargain sale. Here we got some time with the globe-trotting jewellery empress, finding out how she relaxes, where she eats, and what she's buying next...
