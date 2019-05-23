Instagram Ruined Travel. A New Generation Of Influencers Is Trying To Fix It.

Although diversity has improved over the past five years, there is still a long way to go in terms of who controls the narrative of travel. According to Francesca, “a lot of press trips, travel conferences and tourism campaigns are still overwhelmingly young, white and able-bodied.” The most popular accounts on Instagram continue to replicate this dynamic, posting gorgeous, filtered photos without contextualising the social or environmental factors behind the shot. Of course, traditional travel media and travel agencies also share the responsibility of showing a range of travellers and places in a responsible way. Whether in magazines, on TV or on Instagram, the way travel is represented has a tangible effect on destinations, who visits them and how those visitors interact with the place.