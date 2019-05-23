Instagram Ruined Travel. A New Generation Of Influencers Is Trying To Fix It.

View this post on Instagram
With Trumps new restrictions, my future is very unclear. Nothing hasn't been released but it's already crushed my heart and my business. We're so close but governments make us so far away...... But with all negative setbacks this year has given me, I still walk, hasta que se seque el malecón! When did you come to Cuba? 🇨🇺 ❤️.
'The day should not be far off, when we shall have a people's shrine, a freedom park, where we shall honour with all the dignity they deserve, those who endured pain so we shall experience the joy of freedom.' President Nelson Mandela, 1999 • •⠀ Ms.@dannyriversmitchell at Freedom Park in Pretoria, South Africa.⠀
Soaking up the views in Fort de France 😎 Do you have a love/hate relationship with a place you've been to? Where? I'm curious! ..... I don't know if I told you guys before, but I have a real love/hate relationship with this city 😬 I've never been challenged abroad the way I have here. As you can tell by the buildings behind me, Fort de France is rough, gritty and beautiful all at the same time. It's a place where you can encounter the rudest person you've ever met in your life, then later find yourself wrapped in conversation with the sweetest soul. A city where the bus goes on strike without warning, leaving you stranded in the hot sun for hours with no ride home 🤦🏾♀️ And in this same city, you can find yourself on the beach with a homemade ice cream and gorgeous sunset🌞 ..... Regardless of all that, it will always have a special place in my heart and I'm grateful for the many lessons. Every place has its good and bad, it's the reality of travel. Especially in Martinique 🤷🏾♀️ Go and see for it yourself, but go with an open mind!