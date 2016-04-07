And the other stuff...

After you've brightened, there's certain other tabs on Instagram that are essential to try out each time you edit. In the order that you see them, those would be Contrast, Structure, Warmth and Saturation. Contrast does what it says - deepens shadows and lifts highlights. To get more technical on this one, you can edit those individually further along the tabs (Shadows & Highlights). Structure is to be treated with caution - avoid faces unless you want to pile on years, but a touch works well on landscapes. Warmth adds a tinge of cool or warm to balance the colour in your photo, in case you found yourself with dodgy light. Then Saturation adds or takes away colour. Here's where you flip to black and white (in that case don't use the warmth tab). Adding about +5-10 on Saturation will bring out the colour in your image without it being obvious.

