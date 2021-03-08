Running a small, independent business is hard. Running a small business during a global pandemic? More than a little scary. For female small business owners it’s been an especially tough year, with women being disproportionately affected by COVID-19. Women-dominated industries like retail, hospitality and beauty have experienced the highest number of lockdown closures and job losses, and at home, it is typically women juggling the majority of childcare and homeschooling responsibilities. Despite this, women-owned businesses are flourishing and proving they are made of stocky, savvy stuff – just a few of which can be found on Amazon’s International Women’s Day hub page.
To celebrate their dedication, we’re spotlighting four of the most exciting, British-based and women-owned brands. Ahead, discover how they make it work, even in extraordinary times, and where they found their inspiration. From family-run Caribbean food cooked up in a Welsh kitchen to the (alcohol-free) tastes of Colombia via Bristol, they prove that there’s no one way to transform your side hustle into a viable 9-to-5.
Click through to get inspired and to help support independent female businesses, each and every day...