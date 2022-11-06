2:30 p.m. — We pick a restaurant on the waterfront and sit outside. He says he'll pay which I'm surprised about; he usually makes me pay half everywhere we go and in the past has told me to pay for my own food and he'll pay his. Buying me the drink and paying for breakfast has me a bit confused, but I go with it. I like being treated like he's still trying to win me over, like when we started dating. We chat and joke around. I order steak and eggs, a little nervous because of my newfound egg sensitivity. He orders a breakfast skillet. He pays and we leave. We head back to my car to go back to my place.



4 p.m. — We get to mine and I suggest hanging on my rooftop and reading a book. He agrees, but we accidentally fall asleep on my couch. We wake up about an hour later then finally head to the roof. It's a little chilly so we only read for an hour before heading back in.



7 p.m. — We get hungry so I heat up my leftover Chinese for both of us. We watch the movie Old while we eat. He makes a weird face when he gets up to put his plate away because there's rice and he didn't have any. I say I offered him some and he didn't respond. I try not to look annoyed.



9 p.m. — He gets ready to leave and we say our goodbyes. I clean up for a bit, FaceTime my sister, and continue reading my book until I fall asleep.



Daily Total: $40