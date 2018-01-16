Should We Really Not Wash Our Jeans?

Last week, the Internet more or less exploded when Levi's CEO Chip Bergh advised an audience at a green-fashion conference to "stop washing your jeans." This advice wasn't exactly news to denim-heads, who are almost superstitious in their avoidance of the washing machine and instead employ elaborate de-funkening strategies, like wearing their jeans while swimming in salt water and freezing them. However, as anyone who's tried them will attest, those techniques don't always give you the so-fresh, so-clean feeling you desire.