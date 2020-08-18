We’ll say it: Travelling in 2020 doesn’t look exactly like what we had in mind. Instead of planning summer excursions from sweltering cities to coastal escapes we’re really just shuffling from the couch to the kitchen. That is, until now. Enter: 60 Second Cities presents The World Your Way a totally interactive version of the hyperspeed travel show you already know and love. This time, you’re in the driver’s seat, calling the shots on your dream virtual vacation. Thanks to Eko, the leader in choice-driven technology, traveling the world is right at your fingertips.