How To Support Your Parents When They're Grieving

And let your parent still be a parent. You might feel suddenly like the parent instead of the child, in seeing your parent so vulnerable. But don't treat them like a child. When we are mourning, we need to know that other structures, like our identity and roles, are still in place, or we can feel even more overwhelmed. Don't feel 'guilty' if they still want to be there for you. Just because they are mourning, it doesn't meant they aren't your parent, and it might bring them comfort to be able to give support to others. Really work at being a good listener. It's the best gift you can offer someone. Look into what good listening really is – don't interrupt, repeat what they are saying in your mind instead of letting your thoughts drift off, repeat back what they have said so they know you heard them.