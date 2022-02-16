How To Support Your Parents When They’re Grieving

As a child, you have experienced the true value your parent has so are in the unique position to remind them of this. Let them know they are valued and loved. Losing a parent can leave one also questioning if they themselves are a good parent on top of everything else, so this can lessen the stress. Of course, if your relationship is tumultuous, there is no need to be dishonest. Follow your parent's lead. If they seem to want to talk about their relationship with you and make improvements as part of their mourning process, and you are comfortable with it, it can be a time of new connection. But do be yourself around them. You are one of their great achievements just as you are.