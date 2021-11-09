So how do you dress when you don’t know what the day – or night – will hold? Juice builds her ‘fit from the feet up, balancing out a strong look with comfy pieces and an element of sportiness. “All of my outfits are usually based around a pair of kicks, as that’s really all I wear,” says Juice, who has built up a solid collection of over 700 pairs. “I’ll base it around the colours – never wearing more than three – and then the silhouette of the shoe will dictate whether I wear baggy pants, joggers or something a bit more girly.”