5 Lash-Enhancing Alternatives To Mascara

Very few women are born with the naturally lush, dark eyelashes that many so desperately covet. Those lucky ladies have no problem skipping mascara in pursuit of the ubiquitous no-makeup look, but it's not so easy for those of us with short, stubby lashes or lashes that are so blonde they're almost translucent. We have to rely on makeup to give us that flirty, doe-eyed look, right? If only it weren't so.
It seems like mascara names get longer and more boastful every year, but even the latest Hypnotic Triple-Length Va-Va-Voom Voluminous Lashes on Fleek Mascara has its pitfalls. Whether it's high street or prestige, fibre or waterproof, mascara is always going to be kind of a pain in the butt. It smears, it flakes, it clumps, it dries up, it expires, you have to make a stupid face while applying it, and then it's a whole hassle trying to take it off at the end of the night. Worst of all, mascara is a catch-22 in that it can sometimes cause lashes to fall out at a faster rate than normal, making you rely on it even more as it damages your natural lashes.
There has to be a better way to get gorgeous lashes. Luckily, there are a few options out there for those who are ready to put down the wand. Whether you're looking to find a healthier option for your lashes or just want to save time in the morning, one of these solutions just might work for you. Read on to learn more about the pros and cons of five lash-enhancing alternatives to mascara.