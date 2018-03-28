5 Lash-Enhancing Alternatives To Mascara

It seems like mascara names get longer and more boastful every year, but even the latest Hypnotic Triple-Length Va-Va-Voom Voluminous Lashes on Fleek Mascara has its pitfalls. Whether it's high street or prestige, fibre or waterproof, mascara is always going to be kind of a pain in the butt. It smears, it flakes, it clumps, it dries up, it expires, you have to make a stupid face while applying it, and then it's a whole hassle trying to take it off at the end of the night. Worst of all, mascara is a catch-22 in that it can sometimes cause lashes to fall out at a faster rate than normal, making you rely on it even more as it damages your natural lashes.