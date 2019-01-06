Story from Beauty

Here's How To Get The Longest, Strongest Lashes

Hannah Coates
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Eyelashes. They have the power to seduce, persuade and protect and we do everything in our power – mascara, curlers, nourishing oils, that old Vaseline trick – to define and accentuate them. But what if there were shortcuts to those thick, fluttering lash lines that we so envy on our genetically blessed friends? Luckily, there are. Here’s everything you need to know about getting the best eyelashes of your life: the lash 101.
Related Stories
Lash Primers Are Back But Are They Any Good?
Are Eyelash Extensions Safe For Lashes?
A Simple Guide To Applying Magnetic Eyelashes

More from Beauty

R29 Original Series