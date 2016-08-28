

Jamie, 27, couldn’t face going to another wedding and didn’t have a good excuse not to attend. “She was a friend. I’d been really close to her at high school. I’d already spent about £500 on her hen party because she decided to have one abroad. It was about my free time too – she’d decided to get married on Friday to save money, but it meant taking a day’s leave. I only get 22 days off a year, so I just couldn’t face it. I sent her a private message and just said I was having a tough time, financially, and would she let me take her out for a meal?"



Jamie took her friend out for a meal, gave her a gift, and apologised in person. “I told her to share loads of pictures, and she understood where I was coming from. I reckon it’s better not being there, than showing up and being resentful.”



From a bride’s point of view, turning down a wedding invite is far better than just not showing up. The amount of time and money that goes into a wedding shouldn’t be taken for granted just because you’re feeling tired and don't want to show. RSVP in the negative so there’s no empty seat – that should save awkwardness and save the wedding couple £30.



After Helen, 55, got married a few years ago, she was left disappointed by a friend who simply didn’t show up. “One of my oldest friends simply forgot to come to our wedding. We had arranged a bed for the night with friends so the costs were not excessive. Needless to say we haven't spoken since. We had been friends for over 30 years at the time.”



As with everything in life, a little bit of courtesy goes a long way. Make your excuse in plenty of time, try to keep it honest, and, if the worst case scenario happens and you have to cancel on the day, make sure your letter is accompanied by the biggest bouquet of flowers possible, and an excessive gift.

