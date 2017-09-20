How To Turn Down A Job Without Burning A Bridge

People usually go with the route of least resistance out of fear of confrontation. Instead, the best thing to do is contact the person who has worked with you most during the process and ask if they have time to discuss where you are. That might not always be someone from HR, Gasche says. Call whoever it is on the phone and be honest, he suggests — but not too honest. For example, if your reason for saying "no" is that the manager you interviewed with rubbed you the wrong way and you’d really prefer not to report to them, you might want to keep that to yourself.