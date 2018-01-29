What You Need To Remember When You Get Angry

The weather is crappy, you're stuck indoors with your extended family, and there's most likely plenty of booze around. If there ever were a setting more finely tuned for familial blowups, it has yet to be discovered.
As tempting as it may be to get into a politically tinged screaming match with your aunt, it's probably better in the long term if you resist that urge — or at least know how to handle those emotions when they bubble to the surface.
Rather than gritting your teeth through yet another frustrating family dinner, you can arrive this year with a few chill-out tricks up your sleeve. We spoke with Rachel McDavid, LMFT, a marriage and family therapist based in New York City, about how you can actually process and express your anger healthily.
Read on for our step-by-step guide to dealing with your anger, from the moment you feel your jaw clench up to when you're ready to cool off.