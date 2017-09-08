To some, being a "chill" person with anxiety might sound a bit like an oxymoron. But the truth is, being a calm person and experiencing anxiety are not mutually exclusive.
Sometimes, what looks like being "cool, calm, and collected" may actually be a coping technique to mask the anxiety within. If a friend who always seems "chill" confides in you about a struggle with anxiety, validate their feelings and try to understand where they are coming from — chances are it took a lot for them to share.
We wanted to know what people with anxiety had to say about this, so we asked "chill" people with anxiety from The Mighty's mental health community to share one thing they wish others understood about them.
