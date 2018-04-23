Actually, I lie. It does exist. It’s called being kind to yourself. It’s taking a look at yourself and realising that, right now, you’re a pretty excellent person. It’s realising that aiming for that "one day" when your life will be perfect is futile. You will never not have problems. You will never not have reasons to be sad. Embrace it. Take tangible steps to fix what you can (meds or therapy for mental health issues are kind of a great idea) and as for the rest, accept that it’s part of who you are. Sure, in several years you might look back and think, Wow, I was a bit of a mess then, but then again, you might not. You’ll probably have fixed some problems; others will have gone away on their own. Some may still be lingering, but if you’ve lived this long with them, do they really need dealing with when so much good has happened while they've been around?