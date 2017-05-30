I like knowing that I could up sticks at any point – for work, for love, for adventure – without a monumental bureaucratic headache. I like knowing that when the washing machine breaks down or the guttering goes, there’s someone who’ll sort it out for me, and that while my rent might go up, I never have to worry about fluctuating markets or the risk of losing thousands of pounds in investment. I like the fact that I can live where I want, not just where I can afford, and I like that I’m doing it on my own two feet, instead of relying on help from Mum and Dad. In a world where the simple business of existing is fraught with challenges, I like being able to choose.