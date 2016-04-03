Hotels That Famous People Made Famous

Airbnb may have revolutionised travelling but it will never replace the romance of a hotel: the fluttering feeling roused simply by walking into a lobby. "Checking in" is a chance to retrace the steps of storied guests, those one-time legendary lodgers, celebrities past and present, who’ve slept in the same beds and partied in the same bedrooms as us. Booking into a hotel lets us normal folk live vicariously through the names who have come and gone – if just for one night.
We might not be able to stay in the Chelsea Hotel, but we can certainly relive the drama and frivolities of some of the most infamous guests at other hotels around the world. Take a look at our slideshow for a list of the best.
