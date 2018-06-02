Have you ever been deep in a binge-watch of your favourite series and just wished you could be there? Have you ever stepped out of the cinema and wanted to find yourself on the film set? If so, you could be in luck.
We've hunted down the real-life locations of our favourite movies and TV shows that you can visit not just for a day but to spend the night. Some, like the Beverly Wilshire Hotel from Pretty Woman, are as luxurious as they seem onscreen. But others, like the Timberline Lodge from The Shining, may be slightly too scary to bed down in for the night.
We’ve compiled the hotels made famous by Hollywood so you can figure out whether you should consider them for your next holiday. You may not be able to have Julia Roberts’ exact Pretty Woman experience, but at least you can stay in the same hotel room...