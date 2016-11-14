Is there anything better than knowing you need only stumble a few steps to bed after savouring one of the best meals of your life? We think not and praise be, because the hotel trade has seriously upped its gastronomic game.
For a growing breed of hotels, food is no longer an afterthought but the main event. From boutique restaurants-with-rooms to sprawling rural estates offering exciting culinary experiences, day-trippers with a taste for the finer things in life might just find themselves spoiled for choice.
Taking in pop-up supper clubs and cooking courses, gourmet garden-to-plate dining and delicious locally sourced produce, click on through to see our favourites.
