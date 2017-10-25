10 Foods You Should Add To Your Sex Life (Yes, Really)

Eating food and having sex are undoubtedly two of the best things about being alive. As dining is already an integral part of dating, integrating food into your sex life is an easy peasy way to try new things in bed.
Kinks involving food, such as sploshing (deriving sexual pleasure from sitting on food) and other forms of W.A.M. (wet and messy) play, may seem pretty far out. But the connection between sex and food makes perfect sense. They're both comforting activities often shared with those you love. Not to mention, sex is supposed to be messy.
For those of you who are intimidated, fear not: There are plenty of ways to incorporate food into your sex life that keep you within your comfort zone. Not convinced? We've rounded up some great foods to bring into the bedroom, along with beginner tips. (And don't forget to check back, as we'll be adding new foods for you to try.)
