The Ultimate Homeware Gift Guide For Every Budget

This Christmas, homeware gifts are going to be more in demand than ever after the year we've had. Never have the four walls you call home seen so much of you, or you of them. So finding ways to change your WFH environment or just brighten up your interiors makes sense, no?
But of everything the pandemic has wrought, one of the biggest impacts has been on our wallets, making gifting a particular challenge this year. If you are still giving presents, we've organised our gift guide according to a range of budgets.
Whether you're doing Secret Santa with a £5 limit or are able to splurge up to £75, we have the homeware gifts you'd be delighted to give (or receive).