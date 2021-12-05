The Iconic Home Alone House Is Available On Airbnb… For One Night Only

First the stunning villa from House of Gucci was listed on Airbnb; now the iconic Home Alone house is bookable, too.
Well, kind of. The instantly recognisable family home, which is situated in the Chicago suburb of Winnetka, is available to rent for one night only on 12th December.
It's listed for the princely sum of $25 (£19), which means it's a marketing stunt, but one we can't resist because it's connected to one of the best Christmas films ever. Airbnb has even recruited actor Devin Ratray – who played Kevin McCallister's older brother Buzz in the original Home Alone movie – to host the one-night stay.
"You may not remember me as particularly accommodating," says 'Buzz' in a press release, "but I've grown up, and I'd be happy to share my family home – my pizza, even – with you this holiday season. Just try not to let my tarantula, Axl, loose this time."
The stay includes food, accommodation and entertainment for up to four people – all with a Home Alone theme. According to the listing, after you've "worked up an appetite" setting booby traps for potential burglars, you'll "feast on all the comfort food your hearts desire, including plenty of Chicago’s finest pizza and a candlelit dinner of microwavable Kraft Macaroni & Cheese".
You'll then settle down to watch the franchise's latest instalment, Home Sweet Home Alone, which premiered on Disney+ on 12th November. It features a new house and new characters played by Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson and British rising star Archie Yates.
As part of the promotion, Airbnb has said it will make a donation to Chicago's La Rabida Children's Hospital, which definitely adds to the festive cheer of the thing. The house is available to book from Tuesday (7th December) through this listing. Best of luck, ya filthy animals.