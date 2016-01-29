Well January was less than a joy. A month off booze (read: boring), a painfully long time since Christmas pay day (read: broke), an intense start to the working year (read: burnt out already) and bloomin’ freezing (read: bloomin' freezing.)
So, let’s rejoice that pay day has arrived and celebrate not just by breaking the booze fast, but by taking this new influx of money in your account to do the sensible thing: Get the hell out of here.
Be it far or near, exotic or cultural, detox or retox, the trip of a lifetime or a weekend jaunt, these trips are guaranteed to eradicate January blues.
