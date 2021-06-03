H&M’s Sustainable Summer Collection Has Swimwear For All Bodies & Budgets

Summer in the UK always feels like a long time coming but the arrival of this one will be especially sweet. Now it’s finally just around the corner, you’ll want a warm-weather wardrobe that’s as exciting as your plans, whether you’re heading to the beach or hanging out in a sunny pub garden at long last. Enter: H&M’s summer collection, which has everything you need to take you through the best summer ever, from cute crop tops to floaty summer dresses and swimwear that’s perfect for lounging by any pool, be it infinity or paddling.
With designs for all bodies and budgets, H&M’s summer collection promises to take the stress out of swimwear shopping. Inclusive sizing (which ranges from a size 8 to 20 in-store and from 4 to 22 online) celebrates your shape and empowers you to feel your best self, while the affordable pricing is kind to your bank balance and recycled fabrics do their bit for the planet. In fact, the summer collection features the brand’s most sustainable swimwear yet, made from 85% recycled materials.
What’s more, H&M’s membership scheme will help you keep up the feel-good shopping through summer and beyond, rewarding you with points for sustainable purchases and inviting you into a community of fellow conscious shoppers. Looking good, feeling good, doing good — it sounds like the perfect summer vibe.
Find strength in yourself and #comebackstronger in H&M's sustainable, size-inclusive summer collection. Ahead, browse our picks of the best pieces…