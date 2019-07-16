Between their designer collaborations, studio collections and conscious exclusive drops, navigating HM.com is anything but easy. Fortunately for us, the beloved fast fashion brand has created a solution: the Trends page.
Hidden in the 'Shop by Concept' area of the website's main menu, this under-the-radar shopping tool is designed to take the stress out of sorting through all 8,954 options on the brand's site. The trend section includes only the most of-the-moment styles, from Jacquemus-inspired mini dresses to KKW-approved bike shorts.
To get you started, we handpicked 17 of our favourite items from the trend section and loaded them up in the slideshow ahead.
