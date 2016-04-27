How To Sneak More Fibre Into Your Meals

Everywhere you look, you’re being told to get more fibre. It's important for your heart health. It helps digestion. And it may even improve your sleep. The problem: Eating beans at every meal gets boring fast.
But the truth is, there is far more to this nutrient than the uh, musical fruit. That's why we asked Jessica Crandall, RD, a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, to help us put together a rolling list of the yummiest high-fibre foods.
The goal, she says, should be for us all to get 25 to 35 grams of fibre per day. If that sounds like overload, don’t freak out — we put together a list of the best fibre-rich foods (and how to incorporate them into your diet) to keep your gut health in check. Click through to check it out.
