Ask a cardiothoracic surgeon to draw a heart, and you'll get a sketch of the muscular pump-like organ that sits in the centre of our chests beneath layers of connective tissue. Ask anyone else, and you'll get a much simpler, much cuter alternative to the real, messy thing (which, to its credit, does keep us alive).
What the tapered, scalloped heart sans veins and valves may lack in physiological functions, it makes up for in aesthetic. Conveniently, the universal symbol for love and romance also happens to lend itself to really cool tattoos. No matter the placement, the statement, or the size, heart tattoos are easy to love — and the no-fuss designs ahead prove exactly that.