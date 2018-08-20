People of colour make many contributions to Harvard – yet many of our contributions go unrecognised in discussions of the success of affirmative action because they are not easily quantifiable. How do you measure the importance of a student’s presence in a classroom conversation that would otherwise lack the perspective of a person of colour? How do you characterise the impact BlackCAST, Kuumba, Eleganza, HC TEATRO! and individual students of colour have had on Harvard’s arts scene? How do you measure the impact that Black students have had on the spiritual life on Harvard’s campus? How do you measure the impact we have had on activism, ensuring that Harvard is physically safe for Black students and undocumented students, and that it provides health care and unionisation for its most vulnerable workers? These contributions cannot be quantified, but their impact ripples through the Harvard community and beyond.