I Live In A Studio—& I Pay £1,237 In Rent

There are those among us who might always save the best of the best for special occasions — the nicest china, the crystal barware, the designer heels. But for R29 fashion news writer Channing Hargrove, every day is worthy of Champagne. "When I was growing up, we had this room you weren’t allowed to go in unless company came to visit," Channing says. "Obviously, you don’t have that luxury in New York City, so I try to treat myself as company."
The result? A luxe, fashion-centric mini studio in the heart of Harlem, where a bottle of bubbly is always in the fridge and there's a lush pink couch ready to seat a (small) crowd. The only problem might just be the size — but somehow, Channing has made it work for two years. It helps that her utilities are included in the £1,237 rent.