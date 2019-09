Since then, a slew of fan brands have been picked up by Instagram's coolest on the clammiest days of the year. Fern Fans , founded in spring 2017 by fashion PR Daisy Hoppen and Danish textile designer Amanda Borberg, make handheld fans from birch wood and cotton. "We noticed that there was no one producing and selling beautiful and contemporary fans," Daisy tells Refinery29. "Most of the fans we saw seemed to be throwaway ones for events or weddings – or very traditional."