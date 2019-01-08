But Halston's rising star wasn't to last. While he played a huge part in defining the look of the '70s, he failed to evolve his brand and move with the times. He was one of the first designers to embrace the high/low collaboration, with US high street brand J.C. Penny, but the collection, which ranged from £31-£129, didn't do well and was seen to cheapen his ready-to-wear line. Bergdorf Goodman dropped his main collection, and Halston (the man) lost the rights to his name and company. He soon sunk into depression and a pattern of drug and alcohol-fuelled all-nighters, and in 1990 Halston passed away from lung cancer combined with AIDS-related illnesses.