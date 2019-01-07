The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story got a second wind on Sunday after Darren Criss not only won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in Miniseries Or Motion Picture for TV, but the whole show won Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. If you haven't hopped aboard the ACS train by now, then the Golden Globes just gave you two reasons to go back and watch the FX hit. But how?
Netflix heard your cry, and took to Twitter shortly after the show's win to let you know that Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story is arriving on the platform on January 17.
"Congrats to the incredible cast and crew behind American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace — if you missed it on FX, you can catch it on Netflix staring January 17!"
It's possible the show will pop up on other online streaming sites in the future, but Netflix is probably your best bet considering creator Ryan Murphy signed a five-year deal with Netflix valued at nearly $300 million last year.
